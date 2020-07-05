Rent Calculator
Last updated December 17 2019 at 8:41 PM
1 of 16
1426 Whitewater Drive
Location
1426 Whitewater Drive, Little Elm, TX 75068
Amenities
patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
microwave
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Clean 4-2-2 one-story brick home in Little Elm. This home has upgraded laminate flooring in all the common areas and carpet in the bedrooms. Open Layout. Fourth bedroom could be an office or study.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1426 Whitewater Drive have any available units?
1426 Whitewater Drive doesn't have any available units at this time.
Little Elm, TX
.
What amenities does 1426 Whitewater Drive have?
Some of 1426 Whitewater Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1426 Whitewater Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1426 Whitewater Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1426 Whitewater Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1426 Whitewater Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Little Elm
.
Does 1426 Whitewater Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1426 Whitewater Drive offers parking.
Does 1426 Whitewater Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1426 Whitewater Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1426 Whitewater Drive have a pool?
No, 1426 Whitewater Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1426 Whitewater Drive have accessible units?
No, 1426 Whitewater Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1426 Whitewater Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1426 Whitewater Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1426 Whitewater Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1426 Whitewater Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
