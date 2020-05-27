Enjoy this cute brick one-story home located in Little Elm featuring a large living and entertainment space. Home boasts stunning wood flooring throughout the home. Entertain in the oversized fenced backyard. Come view this lovely home today!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1424 Whitewater Drive have any available units?
1424 Whitewater Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Little Elm, TX.
Is 1424 Whitewater Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1424 Whitewater Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.