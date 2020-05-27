All apartments in Little Elm
Find more places like 1424 Whitewater Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Little Elm, TX
/
1424 Whitewater Drive
Last updated May 15 2020 at 6:07 AM

1424 Whitewater Drive

1424 Whitewater Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Little Elm
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Accessible Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1424 Whitewater Drive, Little Elm, TX 75068

Amenities

hardwood floors
garage
microwave
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
microwave
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Enjoy this cute brick one-story home located in Little Elm featuring a large living and entertainment space. Home boasts stunning wood flooring throughout the home. Entertain in the oversized fenced backyard. Come view this lovely home today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1424 Whitewater Drive have any available units?
1424 Whitewater Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Little Elm, TX.
Is 1424 Whitewater Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1424 Whitewater Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1424 Whitewater Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1424 Whitewater Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Little Elm.
Does 1424 Whitewater Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1424 Whitewater Drive offers parking.
Does 1424 Whitewater Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1424 Whitewater Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1424 Whitewater Drive have a pool?
No, 1424 Whitewater Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1424 Whitewater Drive have accessible units?
No, 1424 Whitewater Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1424 Whitewater Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1424 Whitewater Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1424 Whitewater Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1424 Whitewater Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Village at Lakefront
201 E Eldorado Pkwy
Little Elm, TX 75068
Orion McCord Park
2050 FM 423
Little Elm, TX 75068

Similar Pages

Little Elm 1 BedroomsLittle Elm 2 Bedrooms
Little Elm Accessible ApartmentsLittle Elm Apartments with Pool
Little Elm Apartments with Washer-Dryer

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TX
Richardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXSachse, TXMidlothian, TXWhite Settlement, TXRichland Hills, TXForney, TXProsper, TX
Southlake, TXBalch Springs, TXDenison, TXAzle, TXFairview, TXSaginaw, TXEnnis, TXRoanoke, TXAubrey, TXSanger, TXPrinceton, TXKrum, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District