Little Elm, TX
1421 Ridgecrest Drive
Last updated August 20 2019 at 7:13 AM

1421 Ridgecrest Drive

1421 Ridgecrest Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1421 Ridgecrest Drive, Little Elm, TX 75068

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
For Lease pets are ok with deposit breed restrictions no aggressive breeds. Will be getting more pictures uploaded soon.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 350
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1421 Ridgecrest Drive have any available units?
1421 Ridgecrest Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Little Elm, TX.
What amenities does 1421 Ridgecrest Drive have?
Some of 1421 Ridgecrest Drive's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1421 Ridgecrest Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1421 Ridgecrest Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1421 Ridgecrest Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1421 Ridgecrest Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1421 Ridgecrest Drive offer parking?
No, 1421 Ridgecrest Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1421 Ridgecrest Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1421 Ridgecrest Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1421 Ridgecrest Drive have a pool?
No, 1421 Ridgecrest Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1421 Ridgecrest Drive have accessible units?
No, 1421 Ridgecrest Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1421 Ridgecrest Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1421 Ridgecrest Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 1421 Ridgecrest Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1421 Ridgecrest Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

