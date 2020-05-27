All apartments in Little Elm
Last updated February 28 2020 at 8:36 AM

1348 Rembrandt Dr

1348 Rembrandt Dr · No Longer Available
Location

1348 Rembrandt Dr, Little Elm, TX 75068

Amenities

garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
This beautiful 3bd-2ba-2ga home in Little Elm has been completely renovated! The home has new paint on the interior-exterior and updated landscaping providing a welcoming curb-appeal. Your new home features gorgeous wood vinyl flooring throughout the main areas and plush new carpet in the bedrooms. We have updated the AC system and water heater to ensure you are comfortable in the heat of the summer and provide efficiency. Your new kitchen has refinished white cabinets with new modern countertops providing plenty of space for dining at home.

Your spacious living room and fenced backyard are great for entertaining or relaxing at home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1348 Rembrandt Dr have any available units?
1348 Rembrandt Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Little Elm, TX.
What amenities does 1348 Rembrandt Dr have?
Some of 1348 Rembrandt Dr's amenities include garbage disposal, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1348 Rembrandt Dr currently offering any rent specials?
1348 Rembrandt Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1348 Rembrandt Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 1348 Rembrandt Dr is pet friendly.
Does 1348 Rembrandt Dr offer parking?
Yes, 1348 Rembrandt Dr offers parking.
Does 1348 Rembrandt Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1348 Rembrandt Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1348 Rembrandt Dr have a pool?
No, 1348 Rembrandt Dr does not have a pool.
Does 1348 Rembrandt Dr have accessible units?
No, 1348 Rembrandt Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 1348 Rembrandt Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1348 Rembrandt Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 1348 Rembrandt Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1348 Rembrandt Dr has units with air conditioning.

