This beautiful 3bd-2ba-2ga home in Little Elm has been completely renovated! The home has new paint on the interior-exterior and updated landscaping providing a welcoming curb-appeal. Your new home features gorgeous wood vinyl flooring throughout the main areas and plush new carpet in the bedrooms. We have updated the AC system and water heater to ensure you are comfortable in the heat of the summer and provide efficiency. Your new kitchen has refinished white cabinets with new modern countertops providing plenty of space for dining at home.
Your spacious living room and fenced backyard are great for entertaining or relaxing at home.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1348 Rembrandt Dr have any available units?
1348 Rembrandt Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Little Elm, TX.
What amenities does 1348 Rembrandt Dr have?
Some of 1348 Rembrandt Dr's amenities include garbage disposal, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1348 Rembrandt Dr currently offering any rent specials?
1348 Rembrandt Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1348 Rembrandt Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 1348 Rembrandt Dr is pet friendly.
Does 1348 Rembrandt Dr offer parking?
Yes, 1348 Rembrandt Dr offers parking.
Does 1348 Rembrandt Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1348 Rembrandt Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1348 Rembrandt Dr have a pool?
No, 1348 Rembrandt Dr does not have a pool.
Does 1348 Rembrandt Dr have accessible units?
No, 1348 Rembrandt Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 1348 Rembrandt Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1348 Rembrandt Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 1348 Rembrandt Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1348 Rembrandt Dr has units with air conditioning.
