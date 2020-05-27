All apartments in Little Elm
Find more places like 1254 Lasso Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Little Elm, TX
/
1254 Lasso Drive
Last updated October 25 2019 at 3:46 AM

1254 Lasso Drive

1254 Lasso Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Little Elm
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Accessible Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1254 Lasso Court, Little Elm, TX 75068

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful 4 bedroom House with Granite Counter Tops and lots of upgrades . Gunroom and two bedrooms down.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1254 Lasso Drive have any available units?
1254 Lasso Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Little Elm, TX.
What amenities does 1254 Lasso Drive have?
Some of 1254 Lasso Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1254 Lasso Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1254 Lasso Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1254 Lasso Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1254 Lasso Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Little Elm.
Does 1254 Lasso Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1254 Lasso Drive offers parking.
Does 1254 Lasso Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1254 Lasso Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1254 Lasso Drive have a pool?
No, 1254 Lasso Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1254 Lasso Drive have accessible units?
No, 1254 Lasso Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1254 Lasso Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1254 Lasso Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 1254 Lasso Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1254 Lasso Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Village at Lakefront
201 E Eldorado Pkwy
Little Elm, TX 75068
Orion McCord Park
2050 FM 423
Little Elm, TX 75068

Similar Pages

Little Elm 1 BedroomsLittle Elm 2 Bedrooms
Little Elm Accessible ApartmentsLittle Elm Apartments with Pool
Little Elm Apartments with Washer-Dryer

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TX
Richardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXSachse, TXMidlothian, TXWhite Settlement, TXRichland Hills, TXForney, TXProsper, TX
Southlake, TXBalch Springs, TXDenison, TXAzle, TXFairview, TXSaginaw, TXEnnis, TXRoanoke, TXAubrey, TXSanger, TXPrinceton, TXKrum, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District