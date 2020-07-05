124 E Park St

Amenities

Unit Amenities Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

A spacious and move-in ready 2-bedroom, 1-bathroom home in Little Elm is now available. This home features an open living area, large closets and easy access to major highways. Hard surface flooring throughout. Home has a detached garage and fenced in backyard. Hurry homes this nice do not last long. Schedule your convenient self-showing today! For FAQ's and online application, visit www.specializeddallas.com



https://www.insidemaps.com/app/walkthrough-v2/?projectId=ElngnD66By&env=production



Garrett George, leasing agent

Specialized Property Management #375514

469-754-8195



We provide full service property management for more information please visit www.specializeddallas.com