All apartments in Little Elm
Find more places like 124 E Park St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Little Elm, TX
/
124 E Park St
Last updated October 15 2019 at 7:01 PM

124 E Park St

124 E Park St · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Little Elm
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Accessible Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

124 E Park St, Little Elm, TX 75068

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
A spacious and move-in ready 2-bedroom, 1-bathroom home in Little Elm is now available. This home features an open living area, large closets and easy access to major highways. Hard surface flooring throughout. Home has a detached garage and fenced in backyard. Hurry homes this nice do not last long. Schedule your convenient self-showing today! For FAQ's and online application, visit www.specializeddallas.com

https://www.insidemaps.com/app/walkthrough-v2/?projectId=ElngnD66By&env=production

Garrett George, leasing agent
Specialized Property Management #375514
469-754-8195

We provide full service property management for more information please visit www.specializeddallas.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 124 E Park St have any available units?
124 E Park St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Little Elm, TX.
Is 124 E Park St currently offering any rent specials?
124 E Park St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 124 E Park St pet-friendly?
Yes, 124 E Park St is pet friendly.
Does 124 E Park St offer parking?
Yes, 124 E Park St offers parking.
Does 124 E Park St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 124 E Park St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 124 E Park St have a pool?
No, 124 E Park St does not have a pool.
Does 124 E Park St have accessible units?
No, 124 E Park St does not have accessible units.
Does 124 E Park St have units with dishwashers?
No, 124 E Park St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 124 E Park St have units with air conditioning?
No, 124 E Park St does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
How to Move Cross Country
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Orion McCord Park
2050 FM 423
Little Elm, TX 75068
Village at Lakefront
201 E Eldorado Pkwy
Little Elm, TX 75068

Similar Pages

Little Elm 1 BedroomsLittle Elm 2 Bedrooms
Little Elm Accessible ApartmentsLittle Elm Apartments with Pool
Little Elm Apartments with Washer-Dryer

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TX
Richardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXSachse, TXMidlothian, TXWhite Settlement, TXRichland Hills, TXForney, TXProsper, TX
Southlake, TXBalch Springs, TXDenison, TXAzle, TXFairview, TXSaginaw, TXEnnis, TXRoanoke, TXAubrey, TXSanger, TXPrinceton, TXKrum, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District