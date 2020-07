Amenities

hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated air conditioning fireplace

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Very Cute, and nicely updated. Bright kitchen with island and breakfast bar opens up to Hardwood floors in Texas sized family room, lots of storage, take a look at the utility-mud room. Master bath has both garden tub plus free-standing shower. Caste Stone Firecplace,5 inch baseboards, Very nice, newer roof, ac, and fence. Close to the lake, located near El Dorado for easy commute. Come see it.