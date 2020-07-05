All apartments in Little Elm
Find more places like 1124 Lake Bluff Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Little Elm, TX
/
1124 Lake Bluff Drive
Last updated November 26 2019 at 10:15 PM

1124 Lake Bluff Drive

1124 Lake Bluff Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Little Elm
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Accessible Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1124 Lake Bluff Drive, Little Elm, TX 75068

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Applicants 18 and older must apply and pay application fee, $35 per application, online. Security deposit due at time of lease signing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1124 Lake Bluff Drive have any available units?
1124 Lake Bluff Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Little Elm, TX.
What amenities does 1124 Lake Bluff Drive have?
Some of 1124 Lake Bluff Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1124 Lake Bluff Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1124 Lake Bluff Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1124 Lake Bluff Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1124 Lake Bluff Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Little Elm.
Does 1124 Lake Bluff Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1124 Lake Bluff Drive offers parking.
Does 1124 Lake Bluff Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1124 Lake Bluff Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1124 Lake Bluff Drive have a pool?
No, 1124 Lake Bluff Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1124 Lake Bluff Drive have accessible units?
No, 1124 Lake Bluff Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1124 Lake Bluff Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1124 Lake Bluff Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 1124 Lake Bluff Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1124 Lake Bluff Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Orion McCord Park
2050 FM 423
Little Elm, TX 75068
Village at Lakefront
201 E Eldorado Pkwy
Little Elm, TX 75068

Similar Pages

Little Elm 1 BedroomsLittle Elm 2 Bedrooms
Little Elm Accessible ApartmentsLittle Elm Apartments with Pool
Little Elm Apartments with Washer-Dryer

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TX
Richardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXSachse, TXMidlothian, TXWhite Settlement, TXRichland Hills, TXForney, TXProsper, TX
Southlake, TXBalch Springs, TXDenison, TXAzle, TXFairview, TXSaginaw, TXEnnis, TXRoanoke, TXAubrey, TXSanger, TXPrinceton, TXKrum, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District