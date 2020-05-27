1047 Mustang Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities

Wonderful one-story family home in Hillside South. Spacious 3 bedroom, 2 bath on an over-sized lot on quiet street. 1410 Sq. ft. Split bedroom layout. High 12' high vaulted ceilings. Hardwood floors living areas, relaxing master suite with jetted tub and walk-in closets. Kitchen has Corian type counter tops and 42 inch dark stained oak cabinets, crown molding, etc. You'll love the HUGE backyard and covered patio. Wood fence. Tenant responsible for all utilities, yard (including watering, mowing, trimming of bushes.) Refrigerator included in rental.