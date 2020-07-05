All apartments in Little Elm
1042 Palomino Drive

1042 Palomino Drive
Location

1042 Palomino Drive, Little Elm, TX 75068

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Super Cozy home with open family and dining*Split bedrooms* Master suite included garden tub with separate shower.* Extended sink area in guest bath* inviting backyard with large mature trees.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1042 Palomino Drive have any available units?
1042 Palomino Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Little Elm, TX.
What amenities does 1042 Palomino Drive have?
Some of 1042 Palomino Drive's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1042 Palomino Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1042 Palomino Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1042 Palomino Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1042 Palomino Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Little Elm.
Does 1042 Palomino Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1042 Palomino Drive offers parking.
Does 1042 Palomino Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1042 Palomino Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1042 Palomino Drive have a pool?
No, 1042 Palomino Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1042 Palomino Drive have accessible units?
No, 1042 Palomino Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1042 Palomino Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1042 Palomino Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 1042 Palomino Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1042 Palomino Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

