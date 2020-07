Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities game room parking

Beautiful, spacious 5 bedroom, 3.5 bath home in Stardust Ranch Community. Walk into a gorgeous entry way, stacked formals and staircase leading up to 4 bedrooms and a HUGE game room. Master suite is downstairs. Large gourmet kitchen with stainless appliances. Custom backyard features large covered patio, iron fence and plenty of room to play. Swing set stays with the house. Please verify schools and room measurements.