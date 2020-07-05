All apartments in Little Elm
Find more places like 1040 Broken Spoke Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Little Elm, TX
/
1040 Broken Spoke Drive
Last updated January 29 2020 at 2:30 AM

1040 Broken Spoke Drive

1040 Broken Spoke Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Little Elm
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Accessible Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1040 Broken Spoke Drive, Little Elm, TX 75068

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Applicants 18 and older must apply and pay application fee, $35 per application, online. Security deposit due at time of lease signing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1040 Broken Spoke Drive have any available units?
1040 Broken Spoke Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Little Elm, TX.
What amenities does 1040 Broken Spoke Drive have?
Some of 1040 Broken Spoke Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1040 Broken Spoke Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1040 Broken Spoke Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1040 Broken Spoke Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1040 Broken Spoke Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Little Elm.
Does 1040 Broken Spoke Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1040 Broken Spoke Drive offers parking.
Does 1040 Broken Spoke Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1040 Broken Spoke Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1040 Broken Spoke Drive have a pool?
No, 1040 Broken Spoke Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1040 Broken Spoke Drive have accessible units?
No, 1040 Broken Spoke Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1040 Broken Spoke Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1040 Broken Spoke Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 1040 Broken Spoke Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1040 Broken Spoke Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Orion McCord Park
2050 FM 423
Little Elm, TX 75068
Village at Lakefront
201 E Eldorado Pkwy
Little Elm, TX 75068

Similar Pages

Little Elm 1 BedroomsLittle Elm 2 Bedrooms
Little Elm Accessible ApartmentsLittle Elm Apartments with Pool
Little Elm Apartments with Washer-Dryer

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TX
Richardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXSachse, TXMidlothian, TXWhite Settlement, TXRichland Hills, TXForney, TXProsper, TX
Southlake, TXBalch Springs, TXDenison, TXAzle, TXFairview, TXSaginaw, TXEnnis, TXRoanoke, TXAubrey, TXSanger, TXPrinceton, TXKrum, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District