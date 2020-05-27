All apartments in Little Elm
1030 Port Neches Drive

1030 Port Neches Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1030 Port Neches Drive, Little Elm, TX 75068

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Completely renovated and updated. Granite counters, Stainless Steel appliances. Available in our house sitter program

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1030 Port Neches Drive have any available units?
1030 Port Neches Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Little Elm, TX.
What amenities does 1030 Port Neches Drive have?
Some of 1030 Port Neches Drive's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1030 Port Neches Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1030 Port Neches Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1030 Port Neches Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1030 Port Neches Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Little Elm.
Does 1030 Port Neches Drive offer parking?
No, 1030 Port Neches Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1030 Port Neches Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1030 Port Neches Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1030 Port Neches Drive have a pool?
No, 1030 Port Neches Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1030 Port Neches Drive have accessible units?
No, 1030 Port Neches Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1030 Port Neches Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1030 Port Neches Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 1030 Port Neches Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1030 Port Neches Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

