One years old house,Luxury Kitchen, close to the lake, High ceiling, open floor plan. 3 bed rooms, 1 study and two bath. Hardwood floor. Close to the Lake, multiple community pools. Covered patio at backyard. All new appliances. Furnished.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1020 Lake Cypress Lane have any available units?
1020 Lake Cypress Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Little Elm, TX.
What amenities does 1020 Lake Cypress Lane have?
Some of 1020 Lake Cypress Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1020 Lake Cypress Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1020 Lake Cypress Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.