1020 Lake Cypress Lane

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range recently renovated Property Amenities pool

One years old house,Luxury Kitchen, close to the lake, High ceiling, open floor plan. 3 bed rooms, 1 study and two bath. Hardwood floor. Close to the Lake, multiple community pools. Covered patio at backyard. All new appliances. Furnished.