Little Elm, TX
1020 Lake Cypress Lane
Last updated March 3 2020 at 12:31 AM

1020 Lake Cypress Lane

1020 Lake Cypress Ln · No Longer Available
Location

1020 Lake Cypress Ln, Little Elm, TX 75068

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
One years old house,Luxury Kitchen, close to the lake, High ceiling, open floor plan. 3 bed rooms, 1 study and two bath. Hardwood floor. Close to the Lake, multiple community pools. Covered patio at backyard. All new appliances. Furnished.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1020 Lake Cypress Lane have any available units?
1020 Lake Cypress Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Little Elm, TX.
What amenities does 1020 Lake Cypress Lane have?
Some of 1020 Lake Cypress Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1020 Lake Cypress Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1020 Lake Cypress Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1020 Lake Cypress Lane pet-friendly?
No, 1020 Lake Cypress Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Little Elm.
Does 1020 Lake Cypress Lane offer parking?
No, 1020 Lake Cypress Lane does not offer parking.
Does 1020 Lake Cypress Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1020 Lake Cypress Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1020 Lake Cypress Lane have a pool?
Yes, 1020 Lake Cypress Lane has a pool.
Does 1020 Lake Cypress Lane have accessible units?
No, 1020 Lake Cypress Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1020 Lake Cypress Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1020 Lake Cypress Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 1020 Lake Cypress Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 1020 Lake Cypress Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

