Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1005 Frisco Hills Boulevard

1005 Frisco Hills Blvd · No Longer Available
Location

1005 Frisco Hills Blvd, Little Elm, TX 75068

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
dog park
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
pet friendly
BETTER THAN NEW IN FRISCO ISD! This 2017 NORTH-FACING home backs to peaceful greenbelt with wrought iron fencing & HUGE backyard oasis that includes covered patio, heated pool w spa & backyard access to greenbelt jogging trail. Soaring ceilings & 8ft 1st floor interior doors give a highly custom look. A kitchen lovers delight with large island workspace, granite counters, gas cooktop & walk-in pantry. Oversized Game & bedrooms. Adjacent to dog park. Zoned for new 18' built Memorial High School!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 1005 Frisco Hills Boulevard have any available units?
1005 Frisco Hills Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Little Elm, TX.
What amenities does 1005 Frisco Hills Boulevard have?
Some of 1005 Frisco Hills Boulevard's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1005 Frisco Hills Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
1005 Frisco Hills Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1005 Frisco Hills Boulevard pet-friendly?
Yes, 1005 Frisco Hills Boulevard is pet friendly.
Does 1005 Frisco Hills Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 1005 Frisco Hills Boulevard offers parking.
Does 1005 Frisco Hills Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1005 Frisco Hills Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1005 Frisco Hills Boulevard have a pool?
Yes, 1005 Frisco Hills Boulevard has a pool.
Does 1005 Frisco Hills Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 1005 Frisco Hills Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 1005 Frisco Hills Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1005 Frisco Hills Boulevard has units with dishwashers.
Does 1005 Frisco Hills Boulevard have units with air conditioning?
No, 1005 Frisco Hills Boulevard does not have units with air conditioning.

