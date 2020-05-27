1005 Frisco Hills Boulevard.

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly garage pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters oven patio / balcony Property Amenities dog park parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage hot tub pet friendly

BETTER THAN NEW IN FRISCO ISD! This 2017 NORTH-FACING home backs to peaceful greenbelt with wrought iron fencing & HUGE backyard oasis that includes covered patio, heated pool w spa & backyard access to greenbelt jogging trail. Soaring ceilings & 8ft 1st floor interior doors give a highly custom look. A kitchen lovers delight with large island workspace, granite counters, gas cooktop & walk-in pantry. Oversized Game & bedrooms. Adjacent to dog park. Zoned for new 18' built Memorial High School!