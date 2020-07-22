All apartments in Lindale
Lindale, TX
365 Molly Lane
Last updated July 22 2020

365 Molly Lane

365 Molly Ln · (903) 265-8065
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

365 Molly Ln, Lindale, TX 75771
Eagle Peak

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 365 Molly Lane · Avail. Sep 16

$1,675

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1338 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
365 Molly Lane Available 09/16/20 NEARLY NEW 3/2/2 Brick Single Family Home in Lindale - Safe neighborhood - pets ok - Coming in September - *****This home is still occupied so please no walking on the property or PEEKING in the windows.***

This beautiful well-designed home has approximately 1338 square feet heated and cooled, Plus the covered porches and garage. The home uses the space extremely well and includes a pantry and a large laundry room with lots of built in cabinets.

The kitchen is absolutely gorgeous with custom knotty alder cabinets, slate back splash, total black electric appliance package (possibly stainless steel), and Granite countertops. A Granite breakfast bar adds to the charm.

The location is in a Pretty Country setting in a nice safe neighborhood within minutes from downtown Lindale.

Save big money on utilities with these All Energy Star Efficient vinyl windows, Appliances, Central Heat & Air Conditioning, new brick construction, and thick insulation.

Have questions? Call Toni at 903-265-8065! We are available to serve you from 8am to 8pm - 7 days a week.

This information is deemed reliable, but not guaranteed

(RLNE5936132)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

