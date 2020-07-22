Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage

365 Molly Lane Available 09/16/20 NEARLY NEW 3/2/2 Brick Single Family Home in Lindale - Safe neighborhood - pets ok - Coming in September - *****This home is still occupied so please no walking on the property or PEEKING in the windows.***



This beautiful well-designed home has approximately 1338 square feet heated and cooled, Plus the covered porches and garage. The home uses the space extremely well and includes a pantry and a large laundry room with lots of built in cabinets.



The kitchen is absolutely gorgeous with custom knotty alder cabinets, slate back splash, total black electric appliance package (possibly stainless steel), and Granite countertops. A Granite breakfast bar adds to the charm.



The location is in a Pretty Country setting in a nice safe neighborhood within minutes from downtown Lindale.



Save big money on utilities with these All Energy Star Efficient vinyl windows, Appliances, Central Heat & Air Conditioning, new brick construction, and thick insulation.



Have questions? Call Toni at 903-265-8065! We are available to serve you from 8am to 8pm - 7 days a week.



This information is deemed reliable, but not guaranteed



(RLNE5936132)