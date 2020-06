Amenities

AVAILABLE FOR IMMEDIATE MOVE-IN. 2016 construction in Liberty Hill! 3 bedroom/ 2 bath, single-story duplex unit. Master Suite has walk-in closet and dual sinks in the Master Bath. Hard flooring in the Living Room/Kitchen, washer/dryer hookups, ceiling fans, 2-car garage and fenced back yard. Minutes from public schools, and walking distance to community parks, public library and charming downtown Liberty Hill! Pet friendly!