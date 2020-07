Amenities

MOVE-IN SPECIAL: 1/2 OFF FIRST FULL MONTH'S RENT WITH LEASE OF 12 MONTHS OR LONGER!! AVAILABLE FOR MOVE-IN BY 11/14/19. 2016 construction, 3 bed / 2.5 bath duplex unit in Liberty Hill! Two story unit, all hard flooring downstairs, all bedrooms upstairs. Features a roomy kitchen with breakfast bar, upstairs laundry closet with room for a full size washer/dryer, attached 2- car garage and private fenced rear yard. Quick access to 183 and Pet Friendly!