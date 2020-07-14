Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal patio / balcony refrigerator w/d hookup air conditioning hardwood floors extra storage oven range walk in closets Property Amenities gym on-site laundry parking playground pool bbq/grill hot tub dogs allowed cats allowed pet friendly courtyard internet access package receiving sauna

Whether you choose to relax by the pool or gear up for a vigorous workout, Windsor Court offers you every opportunity to refresh, unwind and enjoy life. We are located in Lewisville, Texas close to I-35, Studio Move Grill, Vista Ridge Mall and plenty restaurant options! Our one and two bedroom garden style apartment homes are designed to maximize space while offering a complete kitchen with dishwasher, plush carpeting, over-sized closets and a patio or balcony. Residents enjoy a lagoon style pool, sports court and recreational areas! Our helpful and friendly staff members are waiting to serve you with quality, convenience and service. Be next in line to lease at Windsor Court!