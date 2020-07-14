All apartments in Lewisville
Windsor Court

247 E Southwest Pkwy · (214) 238-9356
Location

247 E Southwest Pkwy, Lewisville, TX 75067
Timber Creek Square

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 516 · Avail. Jul 16

$745

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 500 sqft

Unit 603 · Avail. Aug 15

$761

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 600 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Windsor Court.

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
patio / balcony
refrigerator
w/d hookup
air conditioning
hardwood floors
extra storage
oven
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
gym
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
dogs allowed
cats allowed
pet friendly
courtyard
internet access
package receiving
sauna
Whether you choose to relax by the pool or gear up for a vigorous workout, Windsor Court offers you every opportunity to refresh, unwind and enjoy life. We are located in Lewisville, Texas close to I-35, Studio Move Grill, Vista Ridge Mall and plenty restaurant options! Our one and two bedroom garden style apartment homes are designed to maximize space while offering a complete kitchen with dishwasher, plush carpeting, over-sized closets and a patio or balcony. Residents enjoy a lagoon style pool, sports court and recreational areas! Our helpful and friendly staff members are waiting to serve you with quality, convenience and service. Be next in line to lease at Windsor Court!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: 1 Bedroom: $150; 2 Bedroom: $200
Move-in Fees: $100 Admin
Pets Allowed: dogs, cats
deposit: Under 25lbs: $150; Over 26lbs: $250 per pet
fee: Under 25lbs: $150; Over 26lbs: $250 per pet
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $10/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive breeds
Parking Details: Covered lot.
Storage Details: In Patio area

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Windsor Court have any available units?
Windsor Court has 2 units available starting at $745 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Lewisville, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lewisville Rent Report.
What amenities does Windsor Court have?
Some of Windsor Court's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Windsor Court currently offering any rent specials?
Windsor Court is offering the following rent specials: WAIVED APPLICATION AND ADMIN FEES FOR A LIMITED TIME ONLY!
Is Windsor Court pet-friendly?
Yes, Windsor Court is pet friendly.
Does Windsor Court offer parking?
Yes, Windsor Court offers parking.
Does Windsor Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, Windsor Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Windsor Court have a pool?
Yes, Windsor Court has a pool.
Does Windsor Court have accessible units?
No, Windsor Court does not have accessible units.
Does Windsor Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Windsor Court has units with dishwashers.
