All apartments in Lewisville
Find more places like Villas of Vista Ridge.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lewisville, TX
/
Villas of Vista Ridge
Last updated April 4 2020 at 4:19 AM

Villas of Vista Ridge

351 East Highway 121 · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Lewisville
See all
Vista Ridge
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

351 East Highway 121, Lewisville, TX 75067
Vista Ridge

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Villas of Vista Ridge have any available units?
Villas of Vista Ridge doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lewisville, TX.
How much is rent in Lewisville, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lewisville Rent Report.
Is Villas of Vista Ridge currently offering any rent specials?
Villas of Vista Ridge is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Villas of Vista Ridge pet-friendly?
Yes, Villas of Vista Ridge is pet friendly.
Does Villas of Vista Ridge offer parking?
No, Villas of Vista Ridge does not offer parking.
Does Villas of Vista Ridge have units with washers and dryers?
No, Villas of Vista Ridge does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Villas of Vista Ridge have a pool?
No, Villas of Vista Ridge does not have a pool.
Does Villas of Vista Ridge have accessible units?
No, Villas of Vista Ridge does not have accessible units.
Does Villas of Vista Ridge have units with dishwashers?
No, Villas of Vista Ridge does not have units with dishwashers.
Does Villas of Vista Ridge have units with air conditioning?
No, Villas of Vista Ridge does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Catalina
998 Bellaire Blvd
Lewisville, TX 75067
Lakeland
322 Lake Park Rd
Lewisville, TX 75057
Discovery at the Realm
3600 Windhaven Pkwy
Lewisville, TX 75056
The Glen at Lewisville
248 E Southwest Pkwy
Lewisville, TX 75067
Estates at Vista Ridge
160 E Vista Ridge Mall Dr
Lewisville, TX 75067
Provenza at Windhaven
4900 Windhaven Pkwy
Lewisville, TX 75056
Vue Castle Hills
5500 State Highway 121
Lewisville, TX 75056
Vistas on the Park
1002 S Edmonds Ln
Lewisville, TX 75067

Similar Pages

Lewisville 1 BedroomsLewisville 2 Bedrooms
Lewisville Apartments with ParkingLewisville Dog Friendly Apartments
Lewisville Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TX
Bedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Vista Ridge
Lakepointe

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District