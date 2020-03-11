Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Lewisville
Find more places like Villas of Vista Ridge.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Lewisville, TX
/
Villas of Vista Ridge
Last updated April 4 2020 at 4:19 AM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
Villas of Vista Ridge
351 East Highway 121
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Lewisville
See all
Vista Ridge
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Location
351 East Highway 121, Lewisville, TX 75067
Vista Ridge
Amenities
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
cats, dogs
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does Villas of Vista Ridge have any available units?
Villas of Vista Ridge doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Lewisville, TX
.
How much is rent in Lewisville, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Lewisville Rent Report
.
Is Villas of Vista Ridge currently offering any rent specials?
Villas of Vista Ridge is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Villas of Vista Ridge pet-friendly?
Yes, Villas of Vista Ridge is pet friendly.
Does Villas of Vista Ridge offer parking?
No, Villas of Vista Ridge does not offer parking.
Does Villas of Vista Ridge have units with washers and dryers?
No, Villas of Vista Ridge does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Villas of Vista Ridge have a pool?
No, Villas of Vista Ridge does not have a pool.
Does Villas of Vista Ridge have accessible units?
No, Villas of Vista Ridge does not have accessible units.
Does Villas of Vista Ridge have units with dishwashers?
No, Villas of Vista Ridge does not have units with dishwashers.
Does Villas of Vista Ridge have units with air conditioning?
No, Villas of Vista Ridge does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Catalina
998 Bellaire Blvd
Lewisville, TX 75067
Lakeland
322 Lake Park Rd
Lewisville, TX 75057
Discovery at the Realm
3600 Windhaven Pkwy
Lewisville, TX 75056
The Glen at Lewisville
248 E Southwest Pkwy
Lewisville, TX 75067
Estates at Vista Ridge
160 E Vista Ridge Mall Dr
Lewisville, TX 75067
Provenza at Windhaven
4900 Windhaven Pkwy
Lewisville, TX 75056
Vue Castle Hills
5500 State Highway 121
Lewisville, TX 75056
Vistas on the Park
1002 S Edmonds Ln
Lewisville, TX 75067
Similar Pages
Lewisville 1 Bedrooms
Lewisville 2 Bedrooms
Lewisville Apartments with Parking
Lewisville Dog Friendly Apartments
Lewisville Pet Friendly Places
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Dallas, TX
Fort Worth, TX
Arlington, TX
Plano, TX
Irving, TX
Garland, TX
Grand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TX
Carrollton, TX
McKinney, TX
Denton, TX
Richardson, TX
Mesquite, TX
Euless, TX
Bedford, TX
Grapevine, TX
Allen, TX
North Richland Hills, TX
Mansfield, TX
Farmers Branch, TX
Nearby Neighborhoods
Vista Ridge
Lakepointe
Apartments Near Colleges
Amberton University
El Centro College
The University of Texas at Dallas
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District