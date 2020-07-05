All apartments in Lewisville
Find more places like Victoria Heights.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lewisville, TX
/
Victoria Heights
Last updated July 5 2020 at 12:33 PM

Victoria Heights

290 Country Ridge Rd · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Lewisville
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

290 Country Ridge Rd, Lewisville, TX 75067

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
new construction
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
new construction
Beautiful town homes that are completely upgraded with stone granite counter tops, wood plank floors and modern stainless steel appliances. Refrigerator, microwave, dishwasher, stove all included. Both washer and dryer included as well. YARD CARE, WATER, AND TRASH all included in monthly rent (est. $125.00 value) Make your search easy and come see your new move in ready town home today! 1 car narrow garage with driveway, garage will not fit oversize vehicles or trucks (max 2 cars parked in tandem). Pictures are of the model. All units are the same floor plan, price and finish outs but the location will depend on the unit number.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Victoria Heights have any available units?
Victoria Heights doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lewisville, TX.
How much is rent in Lewisville, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lewisville Rent Report.
What amenities does Victoria Heights have?
Some of Victoria Heights's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Victoria Heights currently offering any rent specials?
Victoria Heights is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Victoria Heights pet-friendly?
No, Victoria Heights is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lewisville.
Does Victoria Heights offer parking?
Yes, Victoria Heights offers parking.
Does Victoria Heights have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Victoria Heights offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Victoria Heights have a pool?
No, Victoria Heights does not have a pool.
Does Victoria Heights have accessible units?
No, Victoria Heights does not have accessible units.
Does Victoria Heights have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Victoria Heights has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
Helpful Articles
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Catalina
998 Bellaire Blvd
Lewisville, TX 75067
The Vines
247 E Corporate Dr
Lewisville, TX 75067
Rose Hill
850 Leora Ln
Lewisville, TX 75056
Toscana at Valley Ridge
1400 W Valley Ridge Blvd
Lewisville, TX 75077
Lantower Legacy Lakes
2600 Lake Ridge Rd
Lewisville, TX 75056
Somerset
256 E Corporate Dr
Lewisville, TX 75067
Estates at Vista Ridge
160 E Vista Ridge Mall Dr
Lewisville, TX 75067
Aura Castle Hills
1980 E State Highway 121
Lewisville, TX 75056

Similar Pages

Lewisville 1 BedroomsLewisville 2 Bedrooms
Lewisville Apartments with ParkingLewisville Dog Friendly Apartments
Lewisville Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TX
Bedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Vista Ridge
Lakepointe

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District