All apartments in Lewisville
Find more places like The Vines.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lewisville, TX
/
The Vines
Last updated July 13 2020 at 10:42 PM

The Vines

247 E Corporate Dr · (972) 544-4430
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Lewisville
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

247 E Corporate Dr, Lewisville, TX 75067

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 000928 · Avail. Sep 1

$865

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 558 sqft

Unit 000423 · Avail. Sep 3

$869

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 710 sqft

Unit 000323 · Avail. Aug 28

$924

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 650 sqft

See 4+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 000716 · Avail. Aug 26

$1,056

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 786 sqft

Unit 000925 · Avail. Jul 25

$1,057

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1005 sqft

Unit 000612 · Avail. Aug 14

$1,067

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 900 sqft

See 9+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Vines.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
in unit laundry
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
oven
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
clubhouse
dog park
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
internet access
package receiving
cats allowed
on-site laundry
24hr maintenance
cc payments
courtyard
e-payments
hot tub
online portal
THE VINES APARTMENTS: A TRANQUIL RETREAT FROM THE CITY Located off of I-35E in Lewisville, the Vines Apartments offer a peaceful atmosphere with convenience to a bevy of suburban comforts and urban amenities. Our tranquil community touts an on-site fitness studio, two luxurious swimming pools, a spacious sundeck, barbecue and picnic areas, manicured landscaping, covered parking, and two clothes care centers. Our newly renovated apartments come with modern paint finishes, two-inch blinds, fireplaces, large closets, and contemporary kitchens. Outdoor recreation abounds near The Vines, with quick access to parks, athletic fields, golf clubs, trails, and more. Shopping opportunities are plentiful, with numerous plazas and retail centers in the vicinity. Vista Ridge Mall is just minutes from the Vines as well as the expansive Grapevine Mills. Convenience to the I-35E and Sam Rayburn Tollway put the many amenities of Dallas and Fort Worth within close reach of The Vines Apartments.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 1-18 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $200
Move-in Fees: $100 admin fee
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $200 per pet
fee: $300 per pet
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $15/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive breeds. Weight limit 75 lbs.
Parking Details: Open lot: included in lease.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does The Vines have any available units?
The Vines has 19 units available starting at $865 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Lewisville, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lewisville Rent Report.
What amenities does The Vines have?
Some of The Vines's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Vines currently offering any rent specials?
The Vines is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is The Vines pet-friendly?
Yes, The Vines is pet friendly.
Does The Vines offer parking?
Yes, The Vines offers parking.
Does The Vines have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, The Vines offers units with in unit laundry.
Does The Vines have a pool?
Yes, The Vines has a pool.
Does The Vines have accessible units?
No, The Vines does not have accessible units.
Does The Vines have units with dishwashers?
Yes, The Vines has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for The Vines?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Catalina
998 Bellaire Blvd
Lewisville, TX 75067
Windsor Court
247 E Southwest Pkwy
Lewisville, TX 75067
Rose Hill
850 Leora Ln
Lewisville, TX 75056
Lantower Legacy Lakes
2600 Lake Ridge Rd
Lewisville, TX 75056
Somerset
256 E Corporate Dr
Lewisville, TX 75067
Estates at Vista Ridge
160 E Vista Ridge Mall Dr
Lewisville, TX 75067
Provenza at Windhaven
4900 Windhaven Pkwy
Lewisville, TX 75056
Norra
1801 North Summit Avenue
Lewisville, TX 75057

Similar Pages

Lewisville 1 BedroomsLewisville 2 Bedrooms
Lewisville Apartments with ParkingLewisville Dog Friendly Apartments
Lewisville Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TX
Bedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Vista Ridge
Lakepointe

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity