Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors microwave refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated air conditioning dishwasher patio / balcony in unit laundry bathtub carpet ceiling fan garbage disposal oven range walk in closets Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly business center clubhouse dog park gym parking pool bbq/grill internet access package receiving cats allowed on-site laundry 24hr maintenance cc payments courtyard e-payments hot tub online portal

THE VINES APARTMENTS: A TRANQUIL RETREAT FROM THE CITY Located off of I-35E in Lewisville, the Vines Apartments offer a peaceful atmosphere with convenience to a bevy of suburban comforts and urban amenities. Our tranquil community touts an on-site fitness studio, two luxurious swimming pools, a spacious sundeck, barbecue and picnic areas, manicured landscaping, covered parking, and two clothes care centers. Our newly renovated apartments come with modern paint finishes, two-inch blinds, fireplaces, large closets, and contemporary kitchens. Outdoor recreation abounds near The Vines, with quick access to parks, athletic fields, golf clubs, trails, and more. Shopping opportunities are plentiful, with numerous plazas and retail centers in the vicinity. Vista Ridge Mall is just minutes from the Vines as well as the expansive Grapevine Mills. Convenience to the I-35E and Sam Rayburn Tollway put the many amenities of Dallas and Fort Worth within close reach of The Vines Apartments.