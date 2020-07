Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony pet friendly parking recently renovated walk in closets

Unit Amenities patio / balcony recently renovated air conditioning w/d hookup bathtub fireplace microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities conference room clubhouse coffee bar fire pit gym pool pool table dogs allowed cats allowed parking pet friendly bbq/grill business center media room

Welcome to Abbey at Vista Ridge Apartments! Our contemporary apartments located in Lewisville offer amazing community amenities, recently renovated interiors, and neighborhood charm that provides you with everything you need in a new apartment! With nine different floor plan options ranging from 752 sf - 1,372 sf, we're sure you'll find a layout that perfectly fits your lifestyle.