Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning carpet oven range refrigerator Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse dog park gym parking playground pool racquetball court bbq/grill hot tub media room tennis court volleyball court cats allowed 24hr maintenance concierge lobby putting green

Welcome to Chapel Hill Apartment Homes in Lewisville, Texas, where relaxation takes on a new meaning. Enjoy luxurious amenities that bring ease to your day-to-day life. Kick your feet up, and enjoy spacious living spaces. If you are searching for a one, two, or three bedroom apartment, Chapel Hill has what you are looking for. Many of our units have been recently upgraded to include hardwood floors, granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, and brushed nickel finishes. Our residents enjoy a luxury array of community amenities including multiple resort-style swimming pools and two spas, a picnic area with BBQ grills, tennis court, racquetball court and a fitness center. Come home to a place that truly revitalizes you. Contact our friendly leasing staff to set up an appointment for a personal tour of your new home, or schedule a virtual tour. We can't wait to welcome you home!