Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Lewisville
Find more places like 996 Mauve Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Lewisville, TX
/
996 Mauve Drive
Last updated July 9 2019 at 10:01 AM
1 of 10
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
996 Mauve Drive
996 Mauve Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Lewisville
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Location
996 Mauve Drive, Lewisville, TX 75067
Amenities
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Description Coming Soon!
If you see this home listed at a lower price, it is a scam. Please report any fraudulent listings.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
cats, dogs
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 996 Mauve Drive have any available units?
996 Mauve Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Lewisville, TX
.
How much is rent in Lewisville, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Lewisville Rent Report
.
Is 996 Mauve Drive currently offering any rent specials?
996 Mauve Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 996 Mauve Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 996 Mauve Drive is pet friendly.
Does 996 Mauve Drive offer parking?
No, 996 Mauve Drive does not offer parking.
Does 996 Mauve Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 996 Mauve Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 996 Mauve Drive have a pool?
No, 996 Mauve Drive does not have a pool.
Does 996 Mauve Drive have accessible units?
No, 996 Mauve Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 996 Mauve Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 996 Mauve Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 996 Mauve Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 996 Mauve Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Oak Forest
1531 S State Highway 121
Lewisville, TX 75067
Lakeland
322 Lake Park Rd
Lewisville, TX 75057
Rose Hill
850 Leora Ln
Lewisville, TX 75056
The View at Lakeside
901 Lakeside Cir
Lewisville, TX 75057
The Glen at Lewisville
248 E Southwest Pkwy
Lewisville, TX 75067
Summit Ridge
1070 Grandys Ln
Lewisville, TX 75077
Provenza at Windhaven
4900 Windhaven Pkwy
Lewisville, TX 75056
Vistas on the Park
1002 S Edmonds Ln
Lewisville, TX 75067
Similar Pages
Lewisville 1 Bedrooms
Lewisville 2 Bedrooms
Lewisville Apartments with Parking
Lewisville Dog Friendly Apartments
Lewisville Pet Friendly Places
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Dallas, TX
Fort Worth, TX
Arlington, TX
Plano, TX
Irving, TX
Garland, TX
Grand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TX
Carrollton, TX
McKinney, TX
Denton, TX
Richardson, TX
Mesquite, TX
Euless, TX
Bedford, TX
Grapevine, TX
Allen, TX
North Richland Hills, TX
Mansfield, TX
Farmers Branch, TX
Nearby Neighborhoods
Vista Ridge
Lakepointe
Apartments Near Colleges
Amberton University
El Centro College
The University of Texas at Dallas
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District