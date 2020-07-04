All apartments in Lewisville
Find more places like 996 Mauve Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Last updated July 9 2019 at 10:01 AM

996 Mauve Drive

996 Mauve Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location

996 Mauve Drive, Lewisville, TX 75067

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Description Coming Soon!
If you see this home listed at a lower price, it is a scam. Please report any fraudulent listings.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 996 Mauve Drive have any available units?
996 Mauve Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lewisville, TX.
How much is rent in Lewisville, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lewisville Rent Report.
Is 996 Mauve Drive currently offering any rent specials?
996 Mauve Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 996 Mauve Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 996 Mauve Drive is pet friendly.
Does 996 Mauve Drive offer parking?
No, 996 Mauve Drive does not offer parking.
Does 996 Mauve Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 996 Mauve Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 996 Mauve Drive have a pool?
No, 996 Mauve Drive does not have a pool.
Does 996 Mauve Drive have accessible units?
No, 996 Mauve Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 996 Mauve Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 996 Mauve Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 996 Mauve Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 996 Mauve Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

