All apartments in Lewisville
Find more places like 991 Little Den Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lewisville, TX
/
991 Little Den Drive
Last updated August 27 2019 at 11:12 AM

991 Little Den Drive

991 Little Den Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Lewisville
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

991 Little Den Drive, Lewisville, TX 75067

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
**We will waive the application fees and $150 admin fee**

Charming 3 bed, 2 bath, 1,935 sq ft, 1 story home in Lewisville! Spacious living room with wood floors and fireplace! Open kitchen concept with updated counters. Master suite with attached bathroom. Spacious backyard, great for family gatherings! Pets accepted on a case by case basis. Additional admin fees apply. Schedule your showing today!

If you see this home listed at a lower price, it is a scam. Please report any fraudulent listings.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 991 Little Den Drive have any available units?
991 Little Den Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lewisville, TX.
How much is rent in Lewisville, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lewisville Rent Report.
What amenities does 991 Little Den Drive have?
Some of 991 Little Den Drive's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 991 Little Den Drive currently offering any rent specials?
991 Little Den Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 991 Little Den Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 991 Little Den Drive is pet friendly.
Does 991 Little Den Drive offer parking?
No, 991 Little Den Drive does not offer parking.
Does 991 Little Den Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 991 Little Den Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 991 Little Den Drive have a pool?
No, 991 Little Den Drive does not have a pool.
Does 991 Little Den Drive have accessible units?
No, 991 Little Den Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 991 Little Den Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 991 Little Den Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Vines
247 E Corporate Dr
Lewisville, TX 75067
Oak Forest
1531 S State Highway 121
Lewisville, TX 75067
Villas of Vista Ridge Apartments
351 State Highway 121 Byp
Lewisville, TX 75067
Lakeland
322 Lake Park Rd
Lewisville, TX 75057
The View on Fox Creek
201 W Southwest Pkwy
Lewisville, TX 75067
Somerset
256 E Corporate Dr
Lewisville, TX 75067
The Glen at Lewisville
248 E Southwest Pkwy
Lewisville, TX 75067
Vistas on the Park
1002 S Edmonds Ln
Lewisville, TX 75067

Similar Pages

Lewisville 1 BedroomsLewisville 2 Bedrooms
Lewisville Apartments with ParkingLewisville Dog Friendly Apartments
Lewisville Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TX
Bedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Vista Ridge
Lakepointe

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District