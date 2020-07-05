All apartments in Lewisville
980 Downey Drive
Last updated December 5 2019 at 10:17 PM

980 Downey Drive

980 Downey Drive · No Longer Available
Location

980 Downey Drive, Lewisville, TX 75067

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Charming 3 bed, 2 bath, 1,441 sq ft, 1 story home in Lewisville! Spacious living room with wood floors and fireplace! Open kitchen concept with updated counters. Master suite with attached bathroom. Spacious backyard, great for family gatherings! Pets accepted on a case by case basis. Additional admin fees apply. Schedule your showing today!

**Please refer to MLS or our website for accurate description and features.

If you see this home listed at a lower price, it is a scam. Please report any fraudulent listings.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 980 Downey Drive have any available units?
980 Downey Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lewisville, TX.
How much is rent in Lewisville, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lewisville Rent Report.
What amenities does 980 Downey Drive have?
Some of 980 Downey Drive's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 980 Downey Drive currently offering any rent specials?
980 Downey Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 980 Downey Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 980 Downey Drive is pet friendly.
Does 980 Downey Drive offer parking?
No, 980 Downey Drive does not offer parking.
Does 980 Downey Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 980 Downey Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 980 Downey Drive have a pool?
No, 980 Downey Drive does not have a pool.
Does 980 Downey Drive have accessible units?
No, 980 Downey Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 980 Downey Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 980 Downey Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

