Last updated March 24 2019 at 12:31 AM

969 Lakeland Drive

969 Lakeland Drive · No Longer Available
Location

969 Lakeland Drive, Lewisville, TX 75067

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
garage
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Granite countertops, laminate flooring, 2 car garage, ready on april 1st.
Agents to verify school information

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 969 Lakeland Drive have any available units?
969 Lakeland Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lewisville, TX.
How much is rent in Lewisville, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lewisville Rent Report.
What amenities does 969 Lakeland Drive have?
Some of 969 Lakeland Drive's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 969 Lakeland Drive currently offering any rent specials?
969 Lakeland Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 969 Lakeland Drive pet-friendly?
No, 969 Lakeland Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lewisville.
Does 969 Lakeland Drive offer parking?
Yes, 969 Lakeland Drive offers parking.
Does 969 Lakeland Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 969 Lakeland Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 969 Lakeland Drive have a pool?
No, 969 Lakeland Drive does not have a pool.
Does 969 Lakeland Drive have accessible units?
No, 969 Lakeland Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 969 Lakeland Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 969 Lakeland Drive has units with dishwashers.

