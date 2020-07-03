All apartments in Lewisville
Find more places like 951 Leora Ln Unit: A4-4310.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lewisville, TX
/
951 Leora Ln Unit: A4-4310
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

951 Leora Ln Unit: A4-4310

951 Leora Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Lewisville
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

951 Leora Lane, Lewisville, TX 75056

Amenities

granite counters
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Platinum -$75 stainless steel appliances, granite counters, tile backsplash, upgraded lighting

$200 off 1st full month

Security Deposit (refundable less damages}

1 Bedroom :$150
2 Bedroom :$250
3 Bedroom & Townhome :$350
Satellite Deposit** :$300

Other Items
Detached Garages $125
Covered Parking $35
Storage: Small $35, Med $45, Lrg $75, XLrg $100

**Must be maintained within unit dwelling on free standing tripod with management approval

Monthly Fees
Trash Fee $18 | Pest Control $3
Allocated Water/Sewer will be billed monthly

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 951 Leora Ln Unit: A4-4310 have any available units?
951 Leora Ln Unit: A4-4310 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lewisville, TX.
How much is rent in Lewisville, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lewisville Rent Report.
What amenities does 951 Leora Ln Unit: A4-4310 have?
Some of 951 Leora Ln Unit: A4-4310's amenities include granite counters, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 951 Leora Ln Unit: A4-4310 currently offering any rent specials?
951 Leora Ln Unit: A4-4310 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 951 Leora Ln Unit: A4-4310 pet-friendly?
No, 951 Leora Ln Unit: A4-4310 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lewisville.
Does 951 Leora Ln Unit: A4-4310 offer parking?
Yes, 951 Leora Ln Unit: A4-4310 offers parking.
Does 951 Leora Ln Unit: A4-4310 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 951 Leora Ln Unit: A4-4310 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 951 Leora Ln Unit: A4-4310 have a pool?
No, 951 Leora Ln Unit: A4-4310 does not have a pool.
Does 951 Leora Ln Unit: A4-4310 have accessible units?
No, 951 Leora Ln Unit: A4-4310 does not have accessible units.
Does 951 Leora Ln Unit: A4-4310 have units with dishwashers?
No, 951 Leora Ln Unit: A4-4310 does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Chapel Hill
300 E Round Grove Rd
Lewisville, TX 75067
Catalina
998 Bellaire Blvd
Lewisville, TX 75067
Wimbledon
1420 W Main St
Lewisville, TX 75067
The Vines
247 E Corporate Dr
Lewisville, TX 75067
Ovation at Lewisville
2250 South Valley Parkway
Lewisville, TX 75067
Toscana at Valley Ridge
1400 W Valley Ridge Blvd
Lewisville, TX 75077
Tuscany at Lakepointe
805 Lakeside Cir
Lewisville, TX 75057
Vistas on the Park
1002 S Edmonds Ln
Lewisville, TX 75067

Similar Pages

Lewisville 1 BedroomsLewisville 2 Bedrooms
Lewisville Apartments with ParkingLewisville Dog Friendly Apartments
Lewisville Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TX
Bedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Vista Ridge
Lakepointe

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District