951 Leora Ln Unit: A4-4310

Amenities
Platinum -$75 stainless steel appliances, granite counters, tile backsplash, upgraded lighting
$200 off 1st full month
Security Deposit (refundable less damages}
1 Bedroom :$150
2 Bedroom :$250
3 Bedroom & Townhome :$350
Satellite Deposit** :$300
Other Items
Detached Garages $125
Covered Parking $35
Storage: Small $35, Med $45, Lrg $75, XLrg $100
**Must be maintained within unit dwelling on free standing tripod with management approval
Monthly Fees
Trash Fee $18 | Pest Control $3
Allocated Water/Sewer will be billed monthly