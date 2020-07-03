951 Leora Ln Unit: A4-4310

Amenities

granite counters parking recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities granite counters recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking

Platinum -$75 stainless steel appliances, granite counters, tile backsplash, upgraded lighting



$200 off 1st full month



Security Deposit (refundable less damages}



1 Bedroom :$150

2 Bedroom :$250

3 Bedroom & Townhome :$350

Satellite Deposit** :$300



Other Items

Detached Garages $125

Covered Parking $35

Storage: Small $35, Med $45, Lrg $75, XLrg $100



**Must be maintained within unit dwelling on free standing tripod with management approval



Monthly Fees

Trash Fee $18 | Pest Control $3

Allocated Water/Sewer will be billed monthly