Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

951 Leora Ln Unit: A2-4117

951 Leora Lane · No Longer Available
Location

951 Leora Lane, Lewisville, TX 75056

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
extra storage
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
business center
clubhouse
courtyard
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
Onyx - no balcony, $50 1st floor

Community Amenities
Resort Style Pool with Wi-Fi, Grills & Social Areas
High Energy Fitness Center with Free Weights
Resident Business Center
Storage Units Available
Convenient Resident Portal
Debit and Credit Cards Accepted
Clothes Care Center
Small Pets Welcome
Beautiful Picnic Area with BBQ Grills
Courtyard
Covered Parking
Detached Garages Available
Free Weights
On-Site Maintenance
On-Site Management
Resident Clubhouse
Short Term Lease
Speaking Staff

Apartment Amenities
1, 2 and 3 Bedroom Apartments
Two Bedroom Townhomes with Garages
Gourmet Island Kitchens*
Full Size Washer & Dryer Connections
Expansive 9-13 Foot Ceilings*
Designer Two Tone Paint Scheme with Accent Walls
Faux Hardwood Flooring at Entry, Kitchen and Bath
Faux Hardwood or Lush Carpet in Living Room*
Black Appliance Package in most homes*
Stainless Appliance Package in select homes*
Granite Countertops and Faux Granite*
Maple Shaker Cabinets with Under Cabinet Illumination
Tile Backsplash*
2 Faux Wood Blinds
Brushed Nickel Lighting
Built-In Desk*
Ceiling Fans
Custom Rectangle Tiered Sinks in Bath
Drop Pendant Lighting*
Extra Storage
Garden Soaking Tubs with Ceramic Tile Surround
Generous Closet Space with Custom Shelving
Large Closets
Linen Closet
Microwave
Pre-Wired for Cable
Private Patio, Balcony or Juliet Balconies*
View
Window Coverings

Pet Policy
Pets - allowed

Comments: 2 pets/apt, up to 50lbs, breed restrictions

Cats - 2 allowed, Max weight 50 lb each, One time Fee $250.00, Rent $15.00, Deposit $250.00

Dogs - 2 allowed, Max weight 50 lb each, One time Fee $250.00, Rent $15.00, Deposit $250.00

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 951 Leora Ln Unit: A2-4117 have any available units?
951 Leora Ln Unit: A2-4117 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lewisville, TX.
How much is rent in Lewisville, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lewisville Rent Report.
What amenities does 951 Leora Ln Unit: A2-4117 have?
Some of 951 Leora Ln Unit: A2-4117's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 951 Leora Ln Unit: A2-4117 currently offering any rent specials?
951 Leora Ln Unit: A2-4117 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 951 Leora Ln Unit: A2-4117 pet-friendly?
Yes, 951 Leora Ln Unit: A2-4117 is pet friendly.
Does 951 Leora Ln Unit: A2-4117 offer parking?
Yes, 951 Leora Ln Unit: A2-4117 offers parking.
Does 951 Leora Ln Unit: A2-4117 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 951 Leora Ln Unit: A2-4117 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 951 Leora Ln Unit: A2-4117 have a pool?
Yes, 951 Leora Ln Unit: A2-4117 has a pool.
Does 951 Leora Ln Unit: A2-4117 have accessible units?
No, 951 Leora Ln Unit: A2-4117 does not have accessible units.
Does 951 Leora Ln Unit: A2-4117 have units with dishwashers?
No, 951 Leora Ln Unit: A2-4117 does not have units with dishwashers.

