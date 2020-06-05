951 Leora Ln Unit: A2-4117

Amenities
Onyx - no balcony, $50 1st floor
Community Amenities
Resort Style Pool with Wi-Fi, Grills & Social Areas
High Energy Fitness Center with Free Weights
Resident Business Center
Storage Units Available
Convenient Resident Portal
Debit and Credit Cards Accepted
Clothes Care Center
Small Pets Welcome
Beautiful Picnic Area with BBQ Grills
Courtyard
Covered Parking
Detached Garages Available
Free Weights
On-Site Maintenance
On-Site Management
Resident Clubhouse
Short Term Lease
Speaking Staff
Apartment Amenities
1, 2 and 3 Bedroom Apartments
Two Bedroom Townhomes with Garages
Gourmet Island Kitchens*
Full Size Washer & Dryer Connections
Expansive 9-13 Foot Ceilings*
Designer Two Tone Paint Scheme with Accent Walls
Faux Hardwood Flooring at Entry, Kitchen and Bath
Faux Hardwood or Lush Carpet in Living Room*
Black Appliance Package in most homes*
Stainless Appliance Package in select homes*
Granite Countertops and Faux Granite*
Maple Shaker Cabinets with Under Cabinet Illumination
Tile Backsplash*
2 Faux Wood Blinds
Brushed Nickel Lighting
Built-In Desk*
Ceiling Fans
Custom Rectangle Tiered Sinks in Bath
Drop Pendant Lighting*
Extra Storage
Garden Soaking Tubs with Ceramic Tile Surround
Generous Closet Space with Custom Shelving
Large Closets
Linen Closet
Microwave
Pre-Wired for Cable
Private Patio, Balcony or Juliet Balconies*
View
Window Coverings
Pet Policy
Pets - allowed
Comments: 2 pets/apt, up to 50lbs, breed restrictions
Cats - 2 allowed, Max weight 50 lb each, One time Fee $250.00, Rent $15.00, Deposit $250.00
Dogs - 2 allowed, Max weight 50 lb each, One time Fee $250.00, Rent $15.00, Deposit $250.00