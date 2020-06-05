951 Leora Ln Unit: A2-4117

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly parking

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet ceiling fan extra storage granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony w/d hookup stainless steel Property Amenities business center clubhouse courtyard gym parking pool bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed internet access pet friendly

Onyx - no balcony, $50 1st floor



Community Amenities

Resort Style Pool with Wi-Fi, Grills & Social Areas

High Energy Fitness Center with Free Weights

Resident Business Center

Storage Units Available

Convenient Resident Portal

Debit and Credit Cards Accepted

Clothes Care Center

Small Pets Welcome

Beautiful Picnic Area with BBQ Grills

Courtyard

Covered Parking

Detached Garages Available

Free Weights

On-Site Maintenance

On-Site Management

Resident Clubhouse

Short Term Lease

Speaking Staff



Apartment Amenities

1, 2 and 3 Bedroom Apartments

Two Bedroom Townhomes with Garages

Gourmet Island Kitchens*

Full Size Washer & Dryer Connections

Expansive 9-13 Foot Ceilings*

Designer Two Tone Paint Scheme with Accent Walls

Faux Hardwood Flooring at Entry, Kitchen and Bath

Faux Hardwood or Lush Carpet in Living Room*

Black Appliance Package in most homes*

Stainless Appliance Package in select homes*

Granite Countertops and Faux Granite*

Maple Shaker Cabinets with Under Cabinet Illumination

Tile Backsplash*

2 Faux Wood Blinds

Brushed Nickel Lighting

Built-In Desk*

Ceiling Fans

Custom Rectangle Tiered Sinks in Bath

Drop Pendant Lighting*

Extra Storage

Garden Soaking Tubs with Ceramic Tile Surround

Generous Closet Space with Custom Shelving

Large Closets

Linen Closet

Microwave

Pre-Wired for Cable

Private Patio, Balcony or Juliet Balconies*

View

Window Coverings



Pet Policy

Pets - allowed



Comments: 2 pets/apt, up to 50lbs, breed restrictions



Cats - 2 allowed, Max weight 50 lb each, One time Fee $250.00, Rent $15.00, Deposit $250.00



Dogs - 2 allowed, Max weight 50 lb each, One time Fee $250.00, Rent $15.00, Deposit $250.00