951 Leora Ln Unit: A1-0437
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

951 Leora Ln Unit: A1-0437

951 Leora Lane · No Longer Available
Location

951 Leora Lane, Lewisville, TX 75056

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
$200 off 1st full month

Onyx-$35 DWelo, $5 Juliette balcony, $25 center park view, new carpet 9/2017

Security Deposit (refundable less damages}

1 Bedroom :$150
2 Bedroom :$250
3 Bedroom & Townhome :$350
Satellite Deposit** :$300

Other Items
Detached Garages $125
Covered Parking $35
Storage: Small $35, Med $45, Lrg $75, XLrg $100

**Must be maintained within unit dwelling on free standing tripod with management approval

Monthly Fees
Trash Fee $18 | Pest Control $3
Allocated Water/Sewer will be billed monthly

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 951 Leora Ln Unit: A1-0437 have any available units?
951 Leora Ln Unit: A1-0437 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lewisville, TX.
How much is rent in Lewisville, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lewisville Rent Report.
Is 951 Leora Ln Unit: A1-0437 currently offering any rent specials?
951 Leora Ln Unit: A1-0437 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 951 Leora Ln Unit: A1-0437 pet-friendly?
No, 951 Leora Ln Unit: A1-0437 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lewisville.
Does 951 Leora Ln Unit: A1-0437 offer parking?
Yes, 951 Leora Ln Unit: A1-0437 offers parking.
Does 951 Leora Ln Unit: A1-0437 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 951 Leora Ln Unit: A1-0437 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 951 Leora Ln Unit: A1-0437 have a pool?
No, 951 Leora Ln Unit: A1-0437 does not have a pool.
Does 951 Leora Ln Unit: A1-0437 have accessible units?
No, 951 Leora Ln Unit: A1-0437 does not have accessible units.
Does 951 Leora Ln Unit: A1-0437 have units with dishwashers?
No, 951 Leora Ln Unit: A1-0437 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 951 Leora Ln Unit: A1-0437 have units with air conditioning?
No, 951 Leora Ln Unit: A1-0437 does not have units with air conditioning.

