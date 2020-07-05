Rent Calculator
Last updated July 25 2019 at 6:56 AM
949 Plantation Drive
949 Plantation Drive
·
No Longer Available
Browse Similar Places
Location
949 Plantation Drive, Lewisville, TX 75067
Amenities
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
oven
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Great neighborhood, Granite Kitchen countertops. 3 bedrooms 2 bath, 2 car garage, fenced backyard. Pets will be considered on a case by case bases.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit:
350
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 949 Plantation Drive have any available units?
949 Plantation Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Lewisville, TX
.
How much is rent in Lewisville, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Lewisville Rent Report
.
What amenities does 949 Plantation Drive have?
Some of 949 Plantation Drive's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 949 Plantation Drive currently offering any rent specials?
949 Plantation Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 949 Plantation Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 949 Plantation Drive is pet friendly.
Does 949 Plantation Drive offer parking?
Yes, 949 Plantation Drive offers parking.
Does 949 Plantation Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 949 Plantation Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 949 Plantation Drive have a pool?
No, 949 Plantation Drive does not have a pool.
Does 949 Plantation Drive have accessible units?
No, 949 Plantation Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 949 Plantation Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 949 Plantation Drive has units with dishwashers.
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
