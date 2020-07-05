939 Azalia Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace granite counters hardwood floors Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Spacious 3 bed, 2.5 bath, 1,896 sq ft, 2 story home in Lewisville! Spacious living room with quaint fireplace. Granite counter top kitchen! Wood floors and tile throughout the home, with carpeted bedrooms. Bedrooms feature high ceilings. Master bath features a tub and stand alone shower. Open spacious backyard, great for gatherings! Pets accepted on a case by case basis. Additional admin fees apply. Schedule your showing today!

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.