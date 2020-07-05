All apartments in Lewisville
939 Azalia Drive

Location

939 Azalia Drive, Lewisville, TX 75067

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Spacious 3 bed, 2.5 bath, 1,896 sq ft, 2 story home in Lewisville! Spacious living room with quaint fireplace. Granite counter top kitchen! Wood floors and tile throughout the home, with carpeted bedrooms. Bedrooms feature high ceilings. Master bath features a tub and stand alone shower. Open spacious backyard, great for gatherings! Pets accepted on a case by case basis. Additional admin fees apply. Schedule your showing today!
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 939 Azalia Drive have any available units?
939 Azalia Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lewisville, TX.
How much is rent in Lewisville, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lewisville Rent Report.
What amenities does 939 Azalia Drive have?
Some of 939 Azalia Drive's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 939 Azalia Drive currently offering any rent specials?
939 Azalia Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 939 Azalia Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 939 Azalia Drive is pet friendly.
Does 939 Azalia Drive offer parking?
No, 939 Azalia Drive does not offer parking.
Does 939 Azalia Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 939 Azalia Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 939 Azalia Drive have a pool?
No, 939 Azalia Drive does not have a pool.
Does 939 Azalia Drive have accessible units?
No, 939 Azalia Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 939 Azalia Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 939 Azalia Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

