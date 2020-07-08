All apartments in Lewisville
930 Boxwood Drive

Location

930 Boxwood Drive, Lewisville, TX 75067

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Submit your application(s) online at www.msrenewal.com.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 930 Boxwood Drive have any available units?
930 Boxwood Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lewisville, TX.
How much is rent in Lewisville, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lewisville Rent Report.
Is 930 Boxwood Drive currently offering any rent specials?
930 Boxwood Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 930 Boxwood Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 930 Boxwood Drive is pet friendly.
Does 930 Boxwood Drive offer parking?
No, 930 Boxwood Drive does not offer parking.
Does 930 Boxwood Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 930 Boxwood Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 930 Boxwood Drive have a pool?
No, 930 Boxwood Drive does not have a pool.
Does 930 Boxwood Drive have accessible units?
No, 930 Boxwood Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 930 Boxwood Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 930 Boxwood Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 930 Boxwood Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 930 Boxwood Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

