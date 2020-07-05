Rent Calculator
All apartments in Lewisville
Find more places like 923 Plantation Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Lewisville, TX
923 Plantation Drive
Last updated June 9 2019 at 1:57 AM
923 Plantation Drive
923 Plantation Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
923 Plantation Drive, Lewisville, TX 75067
Amenities
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Applicants 18 and older must apply and pay application fee, $35 per application, online. Security deposit due at time of lease signing.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 923 Plantation Drive have any available units?
923 Plantation Drive doesn't have any available units at this time.
Lewisville, TX
.
How much is rent in Lewisville, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Lewisville Rent Report
.
What amenities does 923 Plantation Drive have?
Some of 923 Plantation Drive's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 923 Plantation Drive currently offering any rent specials?
923 Plantation Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 923 Plantation Drive pet-friendly?
No, 923 Plantation Drive is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Lewisville
.
Does 923 Plantation Drive offer parking?
Yes, 923 Plantation Drive offers parking.
Does 923 Plantation Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 923 Plantation Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 923 Plantation Drive have a pool?
No, 923 Plantation Drive does not have a pool.
Does 923 Plantation Drive have accessible units?
No, 923 Plantation Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 923 Plantation Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 923 Plantation Drive has units with dishwashers.
