920 Boxwood Drive
Last updated August 21 2019 at 11:22 AM

920 Boxwood Drive

920 Boxwood Drive · No Longer Available
Location

920 Boxwood Drive, Lewisville, TX 75067

Amenities

pet friendly
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
**We will waive the application and admin fee!**

Charming 3 bed, 2 bath, 1,380 sq ft, 1 story home in Lewisville! Spacious living room with fireplace! Open kitchen concept. Master suite with attached bathroom. Spacious backyard, great for family gatherings! Pets accepted on a case by case basis. Additional admin fees apply. Schedule your showing today!

If you see this home listed at a lower price, it is a scam. Please report any fraudulent listings.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 920 Boxwood Drive have any available units?
920 Boxwood Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lewisville, TX.
How much is rent in Lewisville, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lewisville Rent Report.
Is 920 Boxwood Drive currently offering any rent specials?
920 Boxwood Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 920 Boxwood Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 920 Boxwood Drive is pet friendly.
Does 920 Boxwood Drive offer parking?
No, 920 Boxwood Drive does not offer parking.
Does 920 Boxwood Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 920 Boxwood Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 920 Boxwood Drive have a pool?
No, 920 Boxwood Drive does not have a pool.
Does 920 Boxwood Drive have accessible units?
No, 920 Boxwood Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 920 Boxwood Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 920 Boxwood Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 920 Boxwood Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 920 Boxwood Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

