Last updated August 14 2019 at 8:25 PM

914 Huntington Drive

914 Huntington Drive · No Longer Available
Location

914 Huntington Drive, Lewisville, TX 75067

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
**We will waive the application and admin fee!**

Charming 3 bed, 3 bath, 1,960 sq ft, 2 story home in Lewisville! Spacious living room with wood floors and fireplace! Open kitchen concept. Master suite with attached bathroom. Spacious backyard, great for family gatherings! Pets accepted on a case by case basis. Additional admin fees apply. Schedule your showing today!

If you see this home listed at a lower price, it is a scam. Please report any fraudulent listings.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 914 Huntington Drive have any available units?
914 Huntington Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lewisville, TX.
How much is rent in Lewisville, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lewisville Rent Report.
Is 914 Huntington Drive currently offering any rent specials?
914 Huntington Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 914 Huntington Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 914 Huntington Drive is pet friendly.
Does 914 Huntington Drive offer parking?
No, 914 Huntington Drive does not offer parking.
Does 914 Huntington Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 914 Huntington Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 914 Huntington Drive have a pool?
No, 914 Huntington Drive does not have a pool.
Does 914 Huntington Drive have accessible units?
No, 914 Huntington Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 914 Huntington Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 914 Huntington Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 914 Huntington Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 914 Huntington Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

