Last updated September 16 2019 at 10:32 AM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
912 Hawthorne Drive
912 Hawthorne Drive
·
No Longer Available
Location
912 Hawthorne Drive, Lewisville, TX 75077
Amenities
granite counters
recently renovated
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
oven
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Ready to move in, open floor plan, updated kitchen with granite, split bedrooms. Easy access to 35, great location.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 912 Hawthorne Drive have any available units?
912 Hawthorne Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Lewisville, TX
.
How much is rent in Lewisville, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Lewisville Rent Report
.
What amenities does 912 Hawthorne Drive have?
Some of 912 Hawthorne Drive's amenities include granite counters, recently renovated, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 912 Hawthorne Drive currently offering any rent specials?
912 Hawthorne Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 912 Hawthorne Drive pet-friendly?
No, 912 Hawthorne Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Lewisville
.
Does 912 Hawthorne Drive offer parking?
No, 912 Hawthorne Drive does not offer parking.
Does 912 Hawthorne Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 912 Hawthorne Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 912 Hawthorne Drive have a pool?
No, 912 Hawthorne Drive does not have a pool.
Does 912 Hawthorne Drive have accessible units?
No, 912 Hawthorne Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 912 Hawthorne Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 912 Hawthorne Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
