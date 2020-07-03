All apartments in Lewisville
Find more places like 912 Hawthorne Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lewisville, TX
/
912 Hawthorne Drive
Last updated September 16 2019 at 10:32 AM

912 Hawthorne Drive

912 Hawthorne Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Lewisville
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

912 Hawthorne Drive, Lewisville, TX 75077

Amenities

granite counters
recently renovated
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
oven
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Ready to move in, open floor plan, updated kitchen with granite, split bedrooms. Easy access to 35, great location.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 912 Hawthorne Drive have any available units?
912 Hawthorne Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lewisville, TX.
How much is rent in Lewisville, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lewisville Rent Report.
What amenities does 912 Hawthorne Drive have?
Some of 912 Hawthorne Drive's amenities include granite counters, recently renovated, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 912 Hawthorne Drive currently offering any rent specials?
912 Hawthorne Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 912 Hawthorne Drive pet-friendly?
No, 912 Hawthorne Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lewisville.
Does 912 Hawthorne Drive offer parking?
No, 912 Hawthorne Drive does not offer parking.
Does 912 Hawthorne Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 912 Hawthorne Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 912 Hawthorne Drive have a pool?
No, 912 Hawthorne Drive does not have a pool.
Does 912 Hawthorne Drive have accessible units?
No, 912 Hawthorne Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 912 Hawthorne Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 912 Hawthorne Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Oak Forest
1531 S State Highway 121
Lewisville, TX 75067
Villas of Vista Ridge Apartments
351 State Highway 121 Byp
Lewisville, TX 75067
Windsor Court
247 E Southwest Pkwy
Lewisville, TX 75067
Cottages on Edmonds
1716 S Edmonds Ln
Lewisville, TX 75067
Lantower Legacy Lakes
2600 Lake Ridge Rd
Lewisville, TX 75056
The View at Lakeside
901 Lakeside Cir
Lewisville, TX 75057
Tuscany at Lakepointe
805 Lakeside Cir
Lewisville, TX 75057
Vistas on the Park
1002 S Edmonds Ln
Lewisville, TX 75067

Similar Pages

Lewisville 1 BedroomsLewisville 2 Bedrooms
Lewisville Apartments with ParkingLewisville Dog Friendly Apartments
Lewisville Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TX
Bedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Vista Ridge
Lakepointe

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District