All apartments in Lewisville
Find more places like 909 Oak Creek Estates Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lewisville, TX
/
909 Oak Creek Estates Drive
Last updated February 22 2020 at 3:00 AM

909 Oak Creek Estates Drive

909 Oak Creek Estates Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Lewisville
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

909 Oak Creek Estates Drive, Lewisville, TX 75067

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
air conditioning
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
RARE, 0.5 ACRE PROPERTY w MATURE OAK TREES & VERY SPACIOUS home. Large living room w brick, gas log fireplace, oak built-ins, bay windows. Sunroom expands the living & breakfast area for entertaining. Kitchen has beautiful views of backyard & features solid oak cabinets, Silestone countertops, built in microwave, oven, cook top & trash compactor. Master on 1st fl. Master bath features his & her walk-in closets, vanities, linen closets, a jetted tub & separate shower. Secondary bedrms are spacious w Jack & Jill & separate vanities. Large, insulated workshop with overhead door & window AC.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 909 Oak Creek Estates Drive have any available units?
909 Oak Creek Estates Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lewisville, TX.
How much is rent in Lewisville, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lewisville Rent Report.
What amenities does 909 Oak Creek Estates Drive have?
Some of 909 Oak Creek Estates Drive's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 909 Oak Creek Estates Drive currently offering any rent specials?
909 Oak Creek Estates Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 909 Oak Creek Estates Drive pet-friendly?
No, 909 Oak Creek Estates Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lewisville.
Does 909 Oak Creek Estates Drive offer parking?
Yes, 909 Oak Creek Estates Drive offers parking.
Does 909 Oak Creek Estates Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 909 Oak Creek Estates Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 909 Oak Creek Estates Drive have a pool?
No, 909 Oak Creek Estates Drive does not have a pool.
Does 909 Oak Creek Estates Drive have accessible units?
No, 909 Oak Creek Estates Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 909 Oak Creek Estates Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 909 Oak Creek Estates Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Vines
247 E Corporate Dr
Lewisville, TX 75067
Lakepointe Residences
2025 Lakepointe Dr
Lewisville, TX 75057
Villas of Vista Ridge Apartments
351 State Highway 121 Byp
Lewisville, TX 75067
Rose Hill
850 Leora Ln
Lewisville, TX 75056
Discovery at the Realm
3600 Windhaven Pkwy
Lewisville, TX 75056
Somerset
256 E Corporate Dr
Lewisville, TX 75067
The Glen at Lewisville
248 E Southwest Pkwy
Lewisville, TX 75067
Hebron 121 Station
1 Hebron Station Circle
Lewisville, TX 75057

Similar Pages

Lewisville 1 BedroomsLewisville 2 Bedrooms
Lewisville Apartments with ParkingLewisville Dog Friendly Apartments
Lewisville Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TX
Bedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Vista Ridge
Lakepointe

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District