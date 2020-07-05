909 Oak Creek Estates Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace microwave oven walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

RARE, 0.5 ACRE PROPERTY w MATURE OAK TREES & VERY SPACIOUS home. Large living room w brick, gas log fireplace, oak built-ins, bay windows. Sunroom expands the living & breakfast area for entertaining. Kitchen has beautiful views of backyard & features solid oak cabinets, Silestone countertops, built in microwave, oven, cook top & trash compactor. Master on 1st fl. Master bath features his & her walk-in closets, vanities, linen closets, a jetted tub & separate shower. Secondary bedrms are spacious w Jack & Jill & separate vanities. Large, insulated workshop with overhead door & window AC.