Last updated February 13 2020 at 9:33 PM

909 Fenimore Drive

909 Fenimore Drive · No Longer Available
Location

909 Fenimore Drive, Lewisville, TX 75077

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Charming 5 bed, 2.1 bath, 2,077 sq ft, 2 story home in Lewisville! Spacious living room with wood floors and fireplace! Open kitchen concept with updated counters. Master suite with attached bathroom. Spacious backyard, great for family gatherings! Pets accepted on a case by case basis. Additional admin fees apply. Schedule your showing today!

**Please refer to MLS or our website for accurate description and features.

If you see this home listed at a lower price, it is a scam. Please report any fraudulent listings.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 909 Fenimore Drive have any available units?
909 Fenimore Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lewisville, TX.
How much is rent in Lewisville, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lewisville Rent Report.
What amenities does 909 Fenimore Drive have?
Some of 909 Fenimore Drive's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 909 Fenimore Drive currently offering any rent specials?
909 Fenimore Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 909 Fenimore Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 909 Fenimore Drive is pet friendly.
Does 909 Fenimore Drive offer parking?
No, 909 Fenimore Drive does not offer parking.
Does 909 Fenimore Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 909 Fenimore Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 909 Fenimore Drive have a pool?
No, 909 Fenimore Drive does not have a pool.
Does 909 Fenimore Drive have accessible units?
No, 909 Fenimore Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 909 Fenimore Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 909 Fenimore Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

