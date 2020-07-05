All apartments in Lewisville
906 Witherby Lane
Last updated April 2 2019 at 10:01 AM

906 Witherby Lane

906 Witherby Lane · No Longer Available
Location

906 Witherby Lane, Lewisville, TX 75067

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
Beautifully maintained 5 bedroom 2 story home. Home features beautiful hardwood floors, updated light fixtures and elevated ceilings. Chef's delight kitchen features stainless appliances, white cabinets, beautiful granite, a large island, a butler's pantry, and lots of counter+storage space. Living area features a stunning 2 story stone fireplace. Upstairs features game room and 3 bedrooms, including one with its own attached bathroom. Backyard features a covered patio. Near highly desirable schools including Creekside Elementary. Just minutes from highway 35 and 121 and a short commute to DFW Airport. Near dining shopping and entertainment. Bring your picky clients, this is a beautiful property!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 906 Witherby Lane have any available units?
906 Witherby Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lewisville, TX.
How much is rent in Lewisville, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lewisville Rent Report.
What amenities does 906 Witherby Lane have?
Some of 906 Witherby Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 906 Witherby Lane currently offering any rent specials?
906 Witherby Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 906 Witherby Lane pet-friendly?
No, 906 Witherby Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lewisville.
Does 906 Witherby Lane offer parking?
Yes, 906 Witherby Lane offers parking.
Does 906 Witherby Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 906 Witherby Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 906 Witherby Lane have a pool?
No, 906 Witherby Lane does not have a pool.
Does 906 Witherby Lane have accessible units?
No, 906 Witherby Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 906 Witherby Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 906 Witherby Lane has units with dishwashers.

