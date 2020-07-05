906 Witherby Lane

Amenities

Beautifully maintained 5 bedroom 2 story home. Home features beautiful hardwood floors, updated light fixtures and elevated ceilings. Chef's delight kitchen features stainless appliances, white cabinets, beautiful granite, a large island, a butler's pantry, and lots of counter+storage space. Living area features a stunning 2 story stone fireplace. Upstairs features game room and 3 bedrooms, including one with its own attached bathroom. Backyard features a covered patio. Near highly desirable schools including Creekside Elementary. Just minutes from highway 35 and 121 and a short commute to DFW Airport. Near dining shopping and entertainment. Bring your picky clients, this is a beautiful property!