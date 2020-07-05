SUPER CUTE 1 Story in a convenient LEWISVILLE location! Don't miss this gem built in 2012! Lovely Chase Oaks subdivision with fantastic access across the metroplex. Granite, Stainless appliances, Wood Flooring and MORE!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 893 Witherby Lane have any available units?
893 Witherby Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lewisville, TX.
How much is rent in Lewisville, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lewisville Rent Report.
What amenities does 893 Witherby Lane have?
Some of 893 Witherby Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 893 Witherby Lane currently offering any rent specials?
893 Witherby Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.