Last updated March 21 2020 at 1:46 AM

893 Witherby Lane

893 Witherby Lane · No Longer Available
Location

893 Witherby Lane, Lewisville, TX 75067

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
SUPER CUTE 1 Story in a convenient LEWISVILLE location! Don't miss this gem built in 2012! Lovely Chase Oaks subdivision with fantastic access across the metroplex. Granite, Stainless appliances, Wood Flooring and MORE!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 893 Witherby Lane have any available units?
893 Witherby Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lewisville, TX.
How much is rent in Lewisville, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lewisville Rent Report.
What amenities does 893 Witherby Lane have?
Some of 893 Witherby Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 893 Witherby Lane currently offering any rent specials?
893 Witherby Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 893 Witherby Lane pet-friendly?
No, 893 Witherby Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lewisville.
Does 893 Witherby Lane offer parking?
Yes, 893 Witherby Lane offers parking.
Does 893 Witherby Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 893 Witherby Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 893 Witherby Lane have a pool?
No, 893 Witherby Lane does not have a pool.
Does 893 Witherby Lane have accessible units?
No, 893 Witherby Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 893 Witherby Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 893 Witherby Lane does not have units with dishwashers.

