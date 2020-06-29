wonderful 4 bed 2 full bath with open floor plan in desirable neighborhood. Great location close to major highways, shopping, school and parks. granite counter top in kitchen and bathrooms, nice SS appliances, beautiful laminate floor.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 816 High Meadow Court have any available units?
816 High Meadow Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lewisville, TX.
How much is rent in Lewisville, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lewisville Rent Report.
What amenities does 816 High Meadow Court have?
Some of 816 High Meadow Court's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 816 High Meadow Court currently offering any rent specials?
816 High Meadow Court is not currently offering any rent specials.