All apartments in Lewisville
Find more places like 804 Pebble Ridge Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lewisville, TX
/
804 Pebble Ridge Drive
Last updated January 29 2020 at 12:01 AM

804 Pebble Ridge Drive

804 Pebble Ridge Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Lewisville
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

804 Pebble Ridge Drive, Lewisville, TX 75067

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Applicants 18 and older must apply and pay application fee, $35 per application, online. Security deposit due at time of lease signing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 804 Pebble Ridge Drive have any available units?
804 Pebble Ridge Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lewisville, TX.
How much is rent in Lewisville, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lewisville Rent Report.
What amenities does 804 Pebble Ridge Drive have?
Some of 804 Pebble Ridge Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 804 Pebble Ridge Drive currently offering any rent specials?
804 Pebble Ridge Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 804 Pebble Ridge Drive pet-friendly?
No, 804 Pebble Ridge Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lewisville.
Does 804 Pebble Ridge Drive offer parking?
Yes, 804 Pebble Ridge Drive offers parking.
Does 804 Pebble Ridge Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 804 Pebble Ridge Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 804 Pebble Ridge Drive have a pool?
No, 804 Pebble Ridge Drive does not have a pool.
Does 804 Pebble Ridge Drive have accessible units?
No, 804 Pebble Ridge Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 804 Pebble Ridge Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 804 Pebble Ridge Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Catalina
998 Bellaire Blvd
Lewisville, TX 75067
Bella Madera
650 Leora Ln
Lewisville, TX 75056
Ovation at Lewisville
2250 South Valley Parkway
Lewisville, TX 75067
The View on Fox Creek
201 W Southwest Pkwy
Lewisville, TX 75067
The View at Lakeside
901 Lakeside Cir
Lewisville, TX 75057
Summit Ridge
1070 Grandys Ln
Lewisville, TX 75077
Vue Castle Hills
5500 State Highway 121
Lewisville, TX 75056
Hebron 121 Station
1 Hebron Station Circle
Lewisville, TX 75057

Similar Pages

Lewisville 1 BedroomsLewisville 2 Bedrooms
Lewisville Apartments with ParkingLewisville Dog Friendly Apartments
Lewisville Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TX
Bedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Vista Ridge
Lakepointe

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District