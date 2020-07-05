All apartments in Lewisville
Find more places like 720 Dewberry Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lewisville, TX
/
720 Dewberry Drive
Last updated July 23 2019 at 6:42 PM

720 Dewberry Drive

720 Dewberry Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Lewisville
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

720 Dewberry Drive, Lewisville, TX 75067

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Charming remodeled home with treed lot, large backyard, and covered patio. Home has 2 living areas with tiled hardwood throughout entire home. Won't last!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 720 Dewberry Drive have any available units?
720 Dewberry Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lewisville, TX.
How much is rent in Lewisville, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lewisville Rent Report.
What amenities does 720 Dewberry Drive have?
Some of 720 Dewberry Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 720 Dewberry Drive currently offering any rent specials?
720 Dewberry Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 720 Dewberry Drive pet-friendly?
No, 720 Dewberry Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lewisville.
Does 720 Dewberry Drive offer parking?
Yes, 720 Dewberry Drive offers parking.
Does 720 Dewberry Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 720 Dewberry Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 720 Dewberry Drive have a pool?
No, 720 Dewberry Drive does not have a pool.
Does 720 Dewberry Drive have accessible units?
No, 720 Dewberry Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 720 Dewberry Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 720 Dewberry Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.
Helpful Articles
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Wimbledon
1420 W Main St
Lewisville, TX 75067
Pine Prairie
951 Leora Ln
Lewisville, TX 75056
Villas of Vista Ridge Apartments
351 State Highway 121 Byp
Lewisville, TX 75067
Rose Hill
850 Leora Ln
Lewisville, TX 75056
Summit Ridge
1070 Grandys Ln
Lewisville, TX 75077
Provenza at Windhaven
4900 Windhaven Pkwy
Lewisville, TX 75056
Vistas on the Park
1002 S Edmonds Ln
Lewisville, TX 75067
Hidden Creek
1200 College Pkwy
Lewisville, TX 75077

Similar Pages

Lewisville 1 BedroomsLewisville 2 Bedrooms
Lewisville Apartments with ParkingLewisville Dog Friendly Apartments
Lewisville Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TX
Bedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Vista Ridge
Lakepointe

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District