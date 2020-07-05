Rent Calculator
719 Rolling Ridge Drive
719 Rolling Ridge Drive
719 Rolling Ridge Drive
Location
719 Rolling Ridge Drive, Lewisville, TX 75067
Amenities
on-site laundry
recently renovated
microwave
Unit Amenities
microwave
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Open floor plan with split bedrooms! Home was fully remodeled in 2018. Master has its own full bath. Nice laundry room. Large backyard. Great neighborhood near highways, shopping and schools.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 719 Rolling Ridge Drive have any available units?
719 Rolling Ridge Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Lewisville, TX
.
How much is rent in Lewisville, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Lewisville Rent Report
.
Is 719 Rolling Ridge Drive currently offering any rent specials?
719 Rolling Ridge Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 719 Rolling Ridge Drive pet-friendly?
No, 719 Rolling Ridge Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Lewisville
.
Does 719 Rolling Ridge Drive offer parking?
No, 719 Rolling Ridge Drive does not offer parking.
Does 719 Rolling Ridge Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 719 Rolling Ridge Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 719 Rolling Ridge Drive have a pool?
No, 719 Rolling Ridge Drive does not have a pool.
Does 719 Rolling Ridge Drive have accessible units?
No, 719 Rolling Ridge Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 719 Rolling Ridge Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 719 Rolling Ridge Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 719 Rolling Ridge Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 719 Rolling Ridge Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
