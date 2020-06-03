All apartments in Lewisville
712 Willow Oak Drive
Last updated July 4 2019 at 1:27 PM

712 Willow Oak Drive

712 Willow Oak Drive · No Longer Available
Location

712 Willow Oak Drive, Lewisville, TX 75067

Amenities

dishwasher
fireplace
carpet
oven
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
Property Amenities
Great 3 bedroom 2 bath home with laminate flooring in living and dining, carpet in bedrooms, stacked stone fireplace, and vaulted ceiling. The home backs up to city walking trails and very close to Central Park.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 712 Willow Oak Drive have any available units?
712 Willow Oak Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lewisville, TX.
How much is rent in Lewisville, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lewisville Rent Report.
What amenities does 712 Willow Oak Drive have?
Some of 712 Willow Oak Drive's amenities include dishwasher, fireplace, and carpet. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 712 Willow Oak Drive currently offering any rent specials?
712 Willow Oak Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 712 Willow Oak Drive pet-friendly?
No, 712 Willow Oak Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lewisville.
Does 712 Willow Oak Drive offer parking?
No, 712 Willow Oak Drive does not offer parking.
Does 712 Willow Oak Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 712 Willow Oak Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 712 Willow Oak Drive have a pool?
No, 712 Willow Oak Drive does not have a pool.
Does 712 Willow Oak Drive have accessible units?
No, 712 Willow Oak Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 712 Willow Oak Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 712 Willow Oak Drive has units with dishwashers.

