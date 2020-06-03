Great 3 bedroom 2 bath home with laminate flooring in living and dining, carpet in bedrooms, stacked stone fireplace, and vaulted ceiling. The home backs up to city walking trails and very close to Central Park.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 712 Willow Oak Drive have any available units?
How much is rent in Lewisville, TX?
What amenities does 712 Willow Oak Drive have?
Some of 712 Willow Oak Drive's amenities include dishwasher, fireplace, and carpet. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 712 Willow Oak Drive currently offering any rent specials?
712 Willow Oak Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.