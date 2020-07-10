Rent Calculator
Last updated May 13 2020 at 12:36 PM
1 of 13
712 Ridgecrest Dr
712 Ridgecrest Drive
·
No Longer Available
Location
712 Ridgecrest Drive, Lewisville, TX 75067
Amenities
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Nice recently updated house with a large back yard and pergola
(RLNE5769014)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 712 Ridgecrest Dr have any available units?
712 Ridgecrest Dr doesn't have any available units at this time.
Lewisville, TX
.
How much is rent in Lewisville, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Lewisville Rent Report
.
Is 712 Ridgecrest Dr currently offering any rent specials?
712 Ridgecrest Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 712 Ridgecrest Dr pet-friendly?
No, 712 Ridgecrest Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Lewisville
.
Does 712 Ridgecrest Dr offer parking?
No, 712 Ridgecrest Dr does not offer parking.
Does 712 Ridgecrest Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 712 Ridgecrest Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 712 Ridgecrest Dr have a pool?
No, 712 Ridgecrest Dr does not have a pool.
Does 712 Ridgecrest Dr have accessible units?
No, 712 Ridgecrest Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 712 Ridgecrest Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 712 Ridgecrest Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 712 Ridgecrest Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 712 Ridgecrest Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
