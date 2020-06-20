All apartments in Lewisville
Find more places like 707 Danielle Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lewisville, TX
/
707 Danielle Lane
Last updated March 18 2019 at 9:27 PM

707 Danielle Lane

707 Danielle Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Lewisville
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

707 Danielle Lane, Lewisville, TX 75067

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
AVAILABLE FOR IMMEDIATE OCCUPANCY TWO CAR GARAGE SMALL FENCED YARD TWO BEDROOM TOWNHOME CAR RECENT CARPET AND LAMINATE FLOORING FIREPLACE CLOSE TO SHOPPING ONE SMALL MATURE DOG 50 APP FEE PER ADULT OVER 18 TENANT TO VERIFY SCHOOLS REFIGERATOR INCLUDED

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 707 Danielle Lane have any available units?
707 Danielle Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lewisville, TX.
How much is rent in Lewisville, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lewisville Rent Report.
What amenities does 707 Danielle Lane have?
Some of 707 Danielle Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 707 Danielle Lane currently offering any rent specials?
707 Danielle Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 707 Danielle Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 707 Danielle Lane is pet friendly.
Does 707 Danielle Lane offer parking?
Yes, 707 Danielle Lane offers parking.
Does 707 Danielle Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 707 Danielle Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 707 Danielle Lane have a pool?
No, 707 Danielle Lane does not have a pool.
Does 707 Danielle Lane have accessible units?
No, 707 Danielle Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 707 Danielle Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 707 Danielle Lane has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
How to Move Cross Country
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Chapel Hill
300 E Round Grove Rd
Lewisville, TX 75067
The Vines
247 E Corporate Dr
Lewisville, TX 75067
Ovation at Lewisville
2250 South Valley Parkway
Lewisville, TX 75067
Provenza at Windhaven
4900 Windhaven Pkwy
Lewisville, TX 75056
Tuscany at Lakepointe
805 Lakeside Cir
Lewisville, TX 75057
Vue Castle Hills
5500 State Highway 121
Lewisville, TX 75056
Hidden Creek
1200 College Pkwy
Lewisville, TX 75077
Hebron 121 Station
1 Hebron Station Circle
Lewisville, TX 75057

Similar Pages

Lewisville 1 BedroomsLewisville 2 Bedrooms
Lewisville Apartments with ParkingLewisville Dog Friendly Apartments
Lewisville Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TX
Bedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Vista Ridge
Lakepointe

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District