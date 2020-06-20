AVAILABLE FOR IMMEDIATE OCCUPANCY TWO CAR GARAGE SMALL FENCED YARD TWO BEDROOM TOWNHOME CAR RECENT CARPET AND LAMINATE FLOORING FIREPLACE CLOSE TO SHOPPING ONE SMALL MATURE DOG 50 APP FEE PER ADULT OVER 18 TENANT TO VERIFY SCHOOLS REFIGERATOR INCLUDED
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 707 Danielle Lane have any available units?
707 Danielle Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lewisville, TX.
How much is rent in Lewisville, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lewisville Rent Report.
What amenities does 707 Danielle Lane have?
Some of 707 Danielle Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 707 Danielle Lane currently offering any rent specials?
707 Danielle Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 707 Danielle Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 707 Danielle Lane is pet friendly.
Does 707 Danielle Lane offer parking?
Yes, 707 Danielle Lane offers parking.
Does 707 Danielle Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 707 Danielle Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 707 Danielle Lane have a pool?
No, 707 Danielle Lane does not have a pool.
Does 707 Danielle Lane have accessible units?
No, 707 Danielle Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 707 Danielle Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 707 Danielle Lane has units with dishwashers.
