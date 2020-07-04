650 Leora Ln Unit: A4

Amenities

Rent: $1,029.00 - $1,501.00



Deposit:$150.00

Apartment Amenities



European Full Frame Beveled Cabinets with Decorative Hardware

Nine Foot Ceilings*

Painted Kitchen Accent Wall

Generously Proportioned Outdoor Terraces

Gourmet Island Kitchens

Kitchen Pantries*

Upgraded Custom Kitchen Faucets

Modern Black Track Lighting

Wood and Vinyl Flooring

Designer Drop Pendant Lighting

Wood Framed Bathroom Mirrors

Dramatic Vaulted Ceilings*

Faux Wood Two Inch Blinds

Master Suites with Large Walk In Closets and Custom Shelving

Garden Style Oval Soaking Tubs

Ceramic Tile Bath

Plush Carpeting

Two Tone Modern Paint Scheme

Custom Rounded Walls

Designer GE and Hotpoint Appliances

Ceran Top Stoves*

Double Stainless Steel Sinks with Disposals

Built In Cabinets and Computer Workstations

Full Sized Washer and Dryer Connections

Ceiling Fan Ready

Pre Wired for Cable Television in Living Rooms and Bedrooms

Multiple Outlets for High Speed Data Transmission and Internet Access

Individual Hot Water Heaters

Energy Efficient 13 Seer Rated Heating and Air Conditioning



Note: Some features available only in select units.

Community Amenities



Oversized Resort Style Swimming Pool With Cascading Fountains and Multiple Conversation Areas

Clubroom with Fireplace and Conversation Area

Executive Business Resource Center with Internet Access PC, Printer and Fax

Complimentary Tanning Studio

Professionally Equipped Cardio Center with HDTV and Cable Access

Lush Landscaping Throughout

24-Hour Professional On-Site Management

24-Hour Emergency Maintenance

Elegant Italian Architectural Styling with Custom Brick and Stucco Detail

2 New Dog Parks

Free Fitness Classes

On Site Maintenance

On-site Management



Note: * amenities in select floor plans

Pet Policy



Pet Type: Cat, Dog - Breed Restrict